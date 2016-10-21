#TGIF: Go out and unsuck your life this weekend

Forget about a good night's rest: disco/funk and electronica themed parties are in the house! Indulge yourself with concerts, bazaars and art exhibition in both cities. Don't forget to also check our What's On section for other cool events.

|| Music themed parties at Hanoi Rock City ||

Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Hanoi

9 p.m., Saturday October 22nd, 2016

The freshest underground music with neon visuals, decor and live graffiti. Chill in the courtyard with Alistair Hobson, in Red Room with DJ Spectrum, Pete T, Quickfire, MC Harry Badman. Neon artwork by RIVA.

Come and get your free Tiger Draft from 9 p.m. (limited quantity)

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.3)

4 p.m. Sunday, October 23, 2016

Feel at home with tasty BBQ, carnival games with prizes, a craft corner and live music from Jordan Senior, David Fryer, Tyler Purdon and Jez Gilbert.

Ticket prices:

VND100,000 ($4.50) for adults

VND50,000 ($2.30) for children

For more information click here.

|| Disco/Funk/House nights at Cama ATK ||

CAMA ATK, 73A Mai Hac De Street, Hanoi

9 p.m., Friday, October 21, 2016

Feel the funk from Australian electronic hip hop pioneer DJ Soup. Read more about the artist here.

Free entrance

9 p.m. Saturday, October 22, 2016

Live saxophone/Sopranino improvisations over looped deep disco/funky/housy soulful patterns from two French childhood friends - Cabaret Maxim.

Entrance fee: VND50,000 ($2.3)

|| Experimental Music Encounter: Hanoi-Berlin Ensemble ||

8 p.m. Saturday, October 22nd, 2016

Goethe Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi

A unique gathering of kindred spirits playing experimental and improvised music by ten musicians from Hanoi ° Berlin.

Expect an experimental symbiosis of East and West. Click here for more details about the artists.

Free entrance

|| Lachrymae classical concert - Manzi ||

8 p.m., Friday October 21st, 2016

Manzi, 14 Phan Huy Ich Street, Hanoi

A concert lending romanticism of early Berg and Strauss, the jazziness of Satie and Roussel, and the poetry of Debussy - with 'Dan bau' (Vietnamese monochord) by French artist Sylvain Streiff, Canadian guitarist Alex Formosa and Vietnamese pianist Phuc Phan.

Surcharge: VND200,000 ($9)/person. For tickets reserving, click here

|| Mad Bazar at Mad House ||

4 p.m. Friday October 21st, 2016

MAD House, 6/1/2 Nguyen U Di, Thao Dien, D2, HCMC

Perfect time to get your shopping mode on! MAD HOUSE provides special promotions on drinks and snacks on this day only.

See the list of vendors and book your table for dinner here.

|| Exhibition: The BIRTH of a new VENUS ||

6-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, October 20th to 21st, 2016

Chaosdowntown Cháo 121/61 Le Thi Rieng, District 1, HCMC

"The birth of a new Venus" showcases Hong Kong/ Korean artist - LILY WONG’s newest paintings in the form of an installation. Treat yourself with stick-poke tattoos with the artist’s own sketches. Five random picks only.

Read more about the contemporary Asian-American artist here.

|| Time Machine Party at Snuffbox ||

7 p.m., Friday October 21st, 2016

Snuffbox,14 Ton That Dam St., Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

Using the concept of Speakeasy 1920s, Time Machine will bring you back to the 1920-1933 when the prohibition era ended. Make a date in your diary for Snuffbox's Special Treat: "Time Machine" - Dinner & Dance party!

For booking, click here.

Free Entrance