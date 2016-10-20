VnExpress International
Blossom Block Party

October 20, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 04:00 pm, Sun 23 Oct 2016
Hanoi Rock City, 27/52 To Ngoc Van Street, Hanoi

Hanoi Rock City

blossom-block-party

Jordan Senior, David Fryer, Tyler Purdon and Jez Gilbert are going to be bringing some friends up on stage. Harry Badham will drop by with his gang and spit some hip hop.

Carnival games for adults and kids are available. Try your luck and win some prizes. Explore the craft corner! Feel at home, and grab a drink. A tasty BBQ and raffle tickets will also be available for purchase.

Tickets are VND100,000 ($4.50) for adults and VND50,000 ($2.30) for children, available at the entrance.

Event is free for Blossom River Run participants. All of the funds raised from the door sales will go to the Humanitarian Services for Children of Vietnam's Blossom House, a foster home for at-risk girls in and around Hanoi.

