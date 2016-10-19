VnExpress International
Concert: Experimental Music Encounter with Hanoi-Berlin Ensemble

October 19, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Sat 22 Oct 2016
Goethe Institut Hanoi, 56-58 Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, Hanoi

Goethe-Institut Hanoi

Ten musicians from the two capital cities come together as an ensemble known as Hanoi ° Berlin.

This will be a unique gathering of kindred spirits playing experimental and improvised music. String and percussion instruments are combined with analogue and digital instruments.

Expect an experimental symbiosis of East and West.

MUSICIANS:

Kim Ngoc Tran // SonX // Ngo Tra My // Nguyen Thuy Dung // Nguyen Do Minh Quan (Hanoi)
Mike Majkowski // Michael Vorfeld // Burkhard Beins // Boris Baltschun // Andrea Neumann (Berlin)

PROGRAM:

Burkhard Beins/Andrea Neumann: Slow Waltz (for Vu Dan Tan)

Andrea Neumann: Sonic Gestures II

Kim Ngoc Tran: Journey No. 5

Collective Improvisation

Free entrance

Tags: concert experimental improvised hanoi berlin Goethe-Institut
 
