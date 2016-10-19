Concert: Experimental Music Encounter with Hanoi-Berlin Ensemble

Ten musicians from the two capital cities come together as an ensemble known as Hanoi ° Berlin.
This will be a unique gathering of kindred spirits playing experimental and improvised music. String and percussion instruments are combined with analogue and digital instruments.
Expect an experimental symbiosis of East and West.
MUSICIANS:
Kim Ngoc Tran // SonX // Ngo Tra My // Nguyen Thuy Dung // Nguyen Do Minh Quan (Hanoi)
Mike Majkowski // Michael Vorfeld // Burkhard Beins // Boris Baltschun // Andrea Neumann (Berlin)
PROGRAM:
Burkhard Beins/Andrea Neumann: Slow Waltz (for Vu Dan Tan)
Andrea Neumann: Sonic Gestures II
Kim Ngoc Tran: Journey No. 5
Collective Improvisation
Free entrance