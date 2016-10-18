Chaosdowntown Chao proudly introduces LILY WONG (1989) - a Hongkong/ Korean artist based in Brooklyn, NYC. "The birth of a new Venus" showcases her newest paintings in a form of an installation. The artist herself will also give stick-poke tattoos to five random picks with her own sketches.

90s kids who grew up reading mangas must remember "Chu Thoong" (Laofuzi or Old Master Q) - the most popular Hongkong manhua created by Vuong Trach (Alfonso Wong), Lily happened to be his granddaughter. The talent surely passes on.

"The visual foundations that form my work derive from using the unlimited imagery available through Google image search." said Lily. "I especially focus my searches on generic words and phrases related to relaxation, meditation, and mellow vacations: ‘zen’, ‘juicy fruits’, ‘tropical plants’, ‘chill’, and ‘water’ are all favorite search items.

"Asian aesthetics also largely inform my drawings, particularly those of Chinese literati paintings and Japanese ukiyo-e woodblock prints. While I rely heavily on my cultural influences, I feel the need to modernize to reflect on my current place, time, and identity as a contemporary Asian-American. In a way, my work is a collision between two narratives: one in which I wish for an American-ness that is detached from our cultural stigmas towards Asian women, and the other in which these perceptions have influenced and shaped my personhood."