time-machine-party

Using the concept of Speakeasy 1920s, Time Machine will bring you back to the 1920-1933 where the Prohibition Era ends. Together with music, classical cocktails, classical and sophisticated atmosphere, Time Machine is definitely a pefect option for your Special Friday with love and friends!

"Time Machine" will now be hosted on every Friday & Saturday night and is free to all partiers! Dress up with Gatsby Fashion and enjoy the night with our yummy cocktails and good music!

Free Entrance



Booking at 0946 12 7979