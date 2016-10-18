VnExpress International
What’s On

Time Machine Party

October 18, 2016 | 09:41 am GMT+7
Opening: 07:00 pm, Fri 21 Oct 2016
Location: Snuffbox,14 Ton That Dam St., Ben Nghe Ward, District 1, HCMC

Mark on your calendar for Snuffbox's Special Treat: "Time Machine" - Dinner & Dance party.

time-machine-party

Using the concept of Speakeasy 1920s, Time Machine will bring you back to the 1920-1933 where the Prohibition Era ends. Together with music, classical cocktails, classical and sophisticated atmosphere, Time Machine is definitely a pefect option for your Special Friday with love and friends!

"Time Machine" will now be hosted on every Friday & Saturday night and is free to all partiers! Dress up with Gatsby Fashion and enjoy the night with our yummy cocktails and good music!

Free Entrance

Booking at 0946 12 7979

