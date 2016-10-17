VnExpress International
Disco Funk Party: DJ Soup

October 17, 2016 | 03:13 pm GMT+7
Opening: 09:00 pm, Fri 21 Oct 2016
CAMA ATK, 73A Mai Hac De Street, Hanoi

CAMA ATK

disco-funk-party-dj-soup

The moniker of Sydney DJ/producer John Blake, DJ Soup helped pioneer the Australian electronic hip hop scene as part of trailblazing hip hop-funk outfit, Fonke Knomaads. He is also a former professional basketball player for the Sydney Kings, with representative honors playing for Australia. As a solo artist, he consistently breaks new ground in the field, ever-expanding his musical consciousness through unprecedented mixing of samples and original beats. Where lesser producers have signed on to major record labels quicker than you can say ‘play that funky music, white boy’, Soup has remained a staunchly independent creator. His album, ‘Souperloops’ was awarded Triple J album of the week upon its initial release. DJ Soup can also be heard tearing up the turntables alongside fellow Madcapper, Sleek The Elite on his album ‘Sleekism’; the two are currently working together on an original collaboration through Madcap Records.

Free Entrance

Tags: DJ Soup disco funk cama atk
 
