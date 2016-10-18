VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
What’s On

Lachrymae - A classical concert with Vietnamese monochord

October 18, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Opening: 08:00 pm, Fri 21 Oct 2016
Manzi, 14 Phan Huy Ich Street, Hanoi

Manzi

lachrymae-a-classical-concert-with-vietnamese-monochord

'Dan bau' (Vietnamese monochord) concert by French artist Sylvain Streiff, Canadian guitarist Alex Formosa and Vietnamese pianist Phuc Phan.

The Vietnamese 'dan bau', ubiquitous across a wide range of Vietnamese folk music genres, is remarkable for its eerily vocal timbre, its wide three-octave range, and above all its ghostly glissando and pitch bends. The program's title Lachrymae, Latin for tears, refers to the instrument's hauntingly plaintive tone.

This experimental chamber music program uses 'dan bau' for a collection of late-19th, early-20th French and German songs. The instrument will be lending its natural expressivity to the romanticism of early Berg and Strauss, the jazziness of Satie and Roussel, and the poetry of Debussy.

Surcharge: VND200,000 ($9)/person

Due to limited seating capacity, email at manzihanoi@gmail.com before Wednesday, October 19 to reserve seats.

Tags: dan bau monochord concert manzi
 
Read more
Exhibition: Alchemy by Bridget March

Exhibition: Alchemy by Bridget March

The New Era NEON NIGHT

The New Era NEON NIGHT

Time Machine Party

Time Machine Party

The BIRTH of a new VENUS

The BIRTH of a new VENUS

Disco Funk Party: DJ Soup

Disco Funk Party: DJ Soup

Screening: Caramel

Screening: Caramel

Group Exhibition: Deep in Contemplation - Nghiệm

Group Exhibition: Deep in Contemplation - Nghiệm

Artist talk: B to A - from Book to Art by Saghi Parkhideh

Artist talk: B to A - from Book to Art by Saghi Parkhideh

 
go to top