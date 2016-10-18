Lachrymae - A classical concert with Vietnamese monochord

'Dan bau' (Vietnamese monochord) concert by French artist Sylvain Streiff, Canadian guitarist Alex Formosa and Vietnamese pianist Phuc Phan.

The Vietnamese 'dan bau', ubiquitous across a wide range of Vietnamese folk music genres, is remarkable for its eerily vocal timbre, its wide three-octave range, and above all its ghostly glissando and pitch bends. The program's title Lachrymae, Latin for tears, refers to the instrument's hauntingly plaintive tone.

This experimental chamber music program uses 'dan bau' for a collection of late-19th, early-20th French and German songs. The instrument will be lending its natural expressivity to the romanticism of early Berg and Strauss, the jazziness of Satie and Roussel, and the poetry of Debussy.

Surcharge: VND200,000 ($9)/person

Due to limited seating capacity, email at manzihanoi@gmail.com before Wednesday, October 19 to reserve seats.