VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Hanoi traffic cops learn how to deliver...babies

By Ba Do   August 9, 2016 | 04:31 pm GMT+7

Dont't worry, they won't give you a ticket as long as you push hard!

Often praised for helping both young and old to cross the road, traffic police in Hanoi now have a chance to truly deliver thanks to a first-aid course that includes - believe it or not - how to deliver a baby.

700 officers, almost young and male, of Hanois Traffic Police Division took part in a first-aid course this morning.

700 officers, mostly young men, from Hanoi’s Traffic Police Division took part in a first-aid course this morning.
hanoi-traffic-cops-learn-how-to-deliverbabies-1

The officers were given hands-on instructions about how to treat road accident victims and women who go into labor in traffic.
hanoi-traffic-cops-learn-how-to-deliverbabies-2

The officers, divided into pairs, took turns to act as 'midhusband' and 'nurse',  asking the mother-to-be to breathe, remain calm and push.
hanoi-traffic-cops-learn-how-to-deliverbabies-3

They are trained to wipe the mouths and noses of newly born babies to clear the airways and to flick their leg to make them cry…
hanoi-traffic-cops-learn-how-to-deliverbabies-4

They were also advised to refrain from cutting the umbilical cord as it could cause damage and instead, wrap it in a cloth.
hanoi-traffic-cops-learn-how-to-deliverbabies-5

Officers also practiced performing CPR on victims who had stop breathing or suffered a cardiac arrest.
hanoi-traffic-cops-learn-how-to-deliverbabies-6

The officers were taught how to give the kiss of life, something usually reserved for loving couples.

Photos by VnExpress/Ba Do

Related news:

Dummy police taken off Vietnam's streets

Facebook post helps Vietnamese police track down monkey murderer

Vietnamese fishermen arrested after taking police, military officials hostage

Tags: Hanoi traffic police first aid
 
Read more
Vietnam province reports first case of rare brain infection

Vietnam province reports first case of rare brain infection

Philippines tightens entry checks for Vietnamese migrants to prevent trafficking

Philippines tightens entry checks for Vietnamese migrants to prevent trafficking

How much exercise will lower chronic disease risk?

How much exercise will lower chronic disease risk?

Vietnam sentences 11 to death for heroin trafficking

Vietnam sentences 11 to death for heroin trafficking

Malware infiltrates top Vietnamese agencies

Malware infiltrates top Vietnamese agencies

American University in Vietnam officially opens for first school year

American University in Vietnam officially opens for first school year

2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam

2 missing after Vietnamese vessel collides with foreign ship off southern Vietnam

Vietnam police rescue six kidnapped Cambodians

Vietnam police rescue six kidnapped Cambodians

 
go to top