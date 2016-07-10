Vietnamese fishermen arrested after taking police, military officials hostage

Police in An Minh District in the southern province of Kien Giang arrested seven fishermen on July 9 who were involved in the bizarre alleged capture of eight police and military officials earlier this month.

Police have already filed criminal proceedings against the fishermen, who are accused of inciting other people and being directly responsible for the incident.

There are frequent regional conflicts between fishing groups in the southern province of Kien Giang. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

Five border guards, one district military official and two policemen from An Minh District seized four fishing boats in the waters of Van Khanh Tay Commune at 10 p.m. on July 2 for illegal operations. The fishing boats were understood to have come from Ha Tien Town, about 100km from Van Khanh Tay.

When the officials accompanied the fishermen and their boats to the nearby Kim Quy Border Guard Station for further investigation, another 27 fishing boats from Ha Tien chased them 'arrested' the officials, before taking them all the way to Ha Tien.

They were released on July 3 after Kien Giang authorities negotiated with the fishermen.

