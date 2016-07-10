VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Vietnamese fishermen arrested after taking police, military officials hostage

By Cuu Long   July 10, 2016 | 03:29 pm GMT+7

27 fishing boats surrounded police and military officials and seized them in response to the arrests of other fishermen.

Police in An Minh District in the southern province of Kien Giang arrested seven fishermen on July 9 who were involved in the bizarre alleged capture of eight police and military officials earlier this month.

Police have already filed criminal proceedings against the fishermen, who are accused of inciting other people and being directly responsible for the incident.

There are frequent regional conflicts between fishing groups in the southern province of Kien Giang. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

There are frequent regional conflicts between fishing groups in the southern province of Kien Giang. Photo by VnExpress/Cuu Long

Five border guards, one district military official and two policemen from An Minh District seized four fishing boats in the waters of Van Khanh Tay Commune at 10 p.m. on July 2 for illegal operations. The fishing boats were understood to have come from Ha Tien Town, about 100km from Van Khanh Tay.

When the officials accompanied the fishermen and their boats to the nearby Kim Quy Border Guard Station for further investigation, another 27 fishing boats from Ha Tien chased them 'arrested' the officials, before taking them all the way to Ha Tien.

They were released on July 3 after Kien Giang authorities negotiated with the fishermen.

Related news:

Vietnamese police prosecute fishermen for taking officials hostage

Vietnamese police, military officials 'arrested' by fishermen

Tags: Vietnam fishermen Kien Giang Province fishing boats
 
Read more
Vietnam waits with bated breath for The Hague to rule on Philippine lawsuit

Vietnam waits with bated breath for The Hague to rule on Philippine lawsuit

Deputy PM steps in after Canadian gold miner fails to strike it rich

Deputy PM steps in after Canadian gold miner fails to strike it rich

Thailand’s navy shoots at Vietnamese fishing boats

Thailand’s navy shoots at Vietnamese fishing boats

Chinese vessels sink Vietnamese fishing boat near Paracel Islands

Chinese vessels sink Vietnamese fishing boat near Paracel Islands

Farmers sue 13 seafood plants over fish deaths in southern Vietnam

Farmers sue 13 seafood plants over fish deaths in southern Vietnam

More CASA debris, crew member belongings recovered

More CASA debris, crew member belongings recovered

HCMC to dredge 18 polluted canals in central districts

HCMC to dredge 18 polluted canals in central districts

World must stop next El Nino harming development: U.N. envoy

World must stop next El Nino harming development: U.N. envoy

 
go to top