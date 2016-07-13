VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Dummy police taken off Vietnam's streets

By Huy Phong   July 13, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
The game is up for Can Tho's plastic cops.
Tags: police Vietnam can tho Mekong
View more

Vietnam's homebuilt helicopter from spare car parts

Formosa's industrial waste dumped at local farm and tourism hotspot

[Videographic] Nice attack at a glance

Auschwitz museum warns against playing 'games' on premises

 
go to top