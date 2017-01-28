VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Topic Lunar New Year 2017
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

While the Tet debate goes on, the festival seems to be quietly disappearing on its own.

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Netizens have been debating whether Tet is still right for the modern age.

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

170 people were killed in crashes across the country during the week-long Tet break.
February 01, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Murder for Tet

Fond reflections on a bucolic Tet that was only nearly ruined by a grisly double-murder.
February 01, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7

Peaceful Da Lat gets congested as Vietnam's Tet holiday ends

Tens of thousands have come to spend their first days of the lunar year here. 
February 01, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in

The annual event has reportedly welcomed 'millions of visitors' during the Lunar New Year festival.
January 31, 2017 | 01:28 pm GMT+7

Uber, Grab beat Vietnam's motorcyle taxi drivers on their own turf

As more locals embrace ride-hailing apps, xe om drivers are elbowed out.
January 30, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7

Why eating out during Tet is not a good idea

There are not many options to choose from and the few places that stay open often raise prices.
January 30, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7

'I wish for...' - Vietnamese kids on Tet

VnExpress asked kids what they like most about Tet and their wishes for the New Year of the Rooster. 
January 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

So you think you know about Tet in Vietnam?

Foreign visitors joined locals during Tet's Eve celebrations and shared their thoughts on Vietnam's most important holiday.
January 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

For some in Saigon, Tet is just another day

Street cleaners and vendors spent the first hours of the Year of the Rooster working like usual as holiday celebrations don't come cheap.
January 28, 2017 | 01:06 pm GMT+7

The lost flavors of Tet

A Hanoi native recreates what a family feast for the Lunar New Year looked and tasted like a century ago.
January 28, 2017 | 12:45 pm GMT+7

Laser-carved melons lead Vietnam's fancy fruit fetish

Technology meets tradition this Lunar New Year. 
January 28, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7

Tet in Ho Chi Minh City is oh so quiet

There's nothing to do in Saigon during Tet, precisely the reason why it's worth staying behind.
January 28, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7

Vietnam rings in the Lunar New Year, without fireworks

The important thing is we all rise and shine for the New Year, yeah?
January 28, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
View more stories
 
go to top