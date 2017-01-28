The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Topic
Lunar New Year 2017
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway
While the Tet debate goes on, the festival seems to be quietly disappearing on its own.
Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved
Netizens have been debating whether Tet is still right for the modern age.
On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday
170 people were killed in crashes across the country during the week-long Tet break.
February 01, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
Murder for Tet
Fond reflections on a bucolic Tet that was only nearly ruined by a grisly double-murder.
February 01, 2017 | 02:56 pm GMT+7
Peaceful Da Lat gets congested as Vietnam's Tet holiday ends
Tens of thousands have come to spend their first days of the lunar year here.
February 01, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7
Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in
The annual event has reportedly welcomed 'millions of visitors' during the Lunar New Year festival.
January 31, 2017 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Uber, Grab beat Vietnam's motorcyle taxi drivers on their own turf
As more locals embrace ride-hailing apps, xe om drivers are elbowed out.
January 30, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
Why eating out during Tet is not a good idea
There are not many options to choose from and the few places that stay open often raise prices.
January 30, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7
'I wish for...' - Vietnamese kids on Tet
VnExpress asked kids what they like most about Tet and their wishes for the New Year of the Rooster.
January 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
So you think you know about Tet in Vietnam?
Foreign visitors joined locals during Tet's Eve celebrations and shared their thoughts on Vietnam's most important holiday.
January 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
For some in Saigon, Tet is just another day
Street cleaners and vendors spent the first hours of the Year of the Rooster working like usual as holiday celebrations don't come cheap.
January 28, 2017 | 01:06 pm GMT+7
The lost flavors of Tet
A Hanoi native recreates what a family feast for the Lunar New Year looked and tasted like a century ago.
January 28, 2017 | 12:45 pm GMT+7
Laser-carved melons lead Vietnam's fancy fruit fetish
Technology meets tradition this Lunar New Year.
January 28, 2017 | 09:42 am GMT+7
Tet in Ho Chi Minh City is oh so quiet
There's nothing to do in Saigon during Tet, precisely the reason why it's worth staying behind.
January 28, 2017 | 08:57 am GMT+7
Vietnam rings in the Lunar New Year, without fireworks
The important thing is we all rise and shine for the New Year, yeah?
January 28, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter