Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in

By VnExpress   January 31, 2017 | 01:28 pm GMT+7
Saigon’s Tet Flower Street during the Lunar New Year holiday. Photo by VnExpress

The annual event has reportedly welcomed 'millions of visitors' during the Lunar New Year festival.

Officials in Ho Chi Minh City have decided to keep the iconic Tet flower street open through late Wednesday, giving visitors one extra day to start the Year of the Rooster with a stroll and take all the selfies they want.

Organizers of the annual event along the 700-meter-plus Nguyen Hue Street said the flowers are still "in great condition," hoping to welcome another 70,000 visitors on Wednesday, right before the week-long Lunar New Year break is officially over.

They said millions of people, including those from neighboring provinces, have flocked to the pedestrian-only street over the past few days.

Officials said this year's edition of the flower street has been a great success. The extended run is a break from tradition as the event usually ended on the fourth day of the new lunar year, which falls on Tuesday this year.

The decision, made at the behest of the city's Communist Party chief Dinh La Thang, has reportedly been met with strong public support. Many locals, who are returing to the city from holiday travel, are particularly excited to catch up with the flower show that they would otherwise have missed.

If you haven't checked out the flowers and all those chickens, now is the time to do so.

