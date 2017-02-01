VnExpress International
Peaceful Da Lat gets congested as Vietnam's Tet holiday ends

By Thanh Nguyen   February 1, 2017 | 02:50 pm GMT+7

Tens of thousands have come to spend their first days of the lunar year here. 

You know the holiday is over when you see scenes like these.

Tens of thousands of visitors on Wednesday morning tried to leave the Central Highlands resort town of Da Lat, all wanting to get home and ready for the first day of work after a week-long Lunar New Year break.

Here are a few photos of what is usually a very peaceful and quiet town.

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-1

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-2

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-3

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-4

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-5

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-6

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-7

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-8

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-9

peaceful-da-lat-becomes-congested-as-vietnams-tet-holiday-ends-ed-10

In December last year, Da Lat and Sa Pa, another popular tourist site, entered a list of the top 10 rising destinations in Asia compiled by popular travel site TripAdvisor.

Da Lat, situated 1,500 meters above sea level in the Central Highlands, came at number four in the top 10.

Given various nicknames such as the city of eternal spring, the city of flowers and the city of love, Da Lat is recommended for providing a cool respite from Vietnam’s year-round hot weather.

The former colonial resort town is full of beautiful French-era buildings and surrounded by pine trees, flowers and vegetables farms.

