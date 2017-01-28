The lost flavors of Tet

The last night before Tet, Nguyen Phuong Hai laid out three bowls of noodle soups, with bamboo shoot and pork meatball. On the same tray, he magically placed eight other plates of colorful pork, chicken and glutinous rice variations.

While a holiday feast is now often greasy and heavy, Hai’s version of a traditional Hanoi-style Tet dinner is none of those.

Born into what he describes as a strictly traditional family, Hai says the right Tet feast, at least according to his grandmother’s definition, must have “eight plates and eight bowls,” including seafood luxuries such as abalone, sea cucumber and swim bladder. The dinner table just needs to exude wealth and happiness.

Then comes thang cuon, a colorful creation conjured out of Tet left-overs to declare the end of sumptuous meat meals.

Hai, a respected expert on the capital’s traditional cuisine, told VnExpress International: “The home cooks of Hanoi had a talent for lifting normal ingredients into sophisticated delicacies.”

Five-element, yin-yang cooking

Five elements and yin-yang principles were vital to the cooking of Hai’s grandmother, Hoang Kim Thong and her contemporaries.

Grandma Thong, 93 when she passed away in 2014, used to dye pork meatballs with five different ingredients to make moc van am, a dish comprising all the colors of the five elements metal, wood, water, fire and earth.