VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Travel & Life

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

By VnExpress   February 1, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7
On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday
A scene of a traffic accident in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho on January 29, 2017. Photo courtesy Bao Giao Thong

170 people were killed in crashes across the country during the week-long Tet break.

A total of 256 traffic accidents and 170 deaths have been reported since January 26, when Vietnam’s Lunar New Year break began.

These incidents also injured 285 others nationwide, according to local media reports, which cited official data.

Most of them were road crashes but there was one rail incident, in which one person was injured.

In comparison, during the nine-day Tet break last year, 300 people were killed and 380 were injured in 408 traffic accidents.

Traffic accidents remain the biggest single cause of fatalities in Vietnam even as the country has been working to make local roads safer.

On average, there is one death per hour. The country is trying to reduce road traffic fatalities to fewer than 20 per day, or 7,300 per year.

Traffic congestion, inadequate law enforcement, poor driving skills and bad street conditions are often cited as the main reasons for road crashes.

Meanwhile, brawls sent more than 2,200 people to hospital this Tet, according to a report from the Ministry of Health. At least four of the victims were dead, Giao Thong (Transport) newspaper reported earlier this week.

Tet or Lunar New Year is the most important holiday in Vietnam that typically involves a lot of feasts, partying and drinking. Most of the country will go back to work on Thursday.

Related news:

> 23 Vietnamese killed in traffic accidents on Lunar New Year's Day

> Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Murder for Tet

Murder for Tet

See more
Tags: Tet traffic accidents killed
 
Read more
Unexpected downpour overwhelms Saigon, first day after Tet

Unexpected downpour overwhelms Saigon, first day after Tet

Vietnam, one of the cheapest destinations in 2017

Vietnam, one of the cheapest destinations in 2017

How Vietnam caught the attention of Hollywood

How Vietnam caught the attention of Hollywood

Apparent technical issue hits Vietnam’s e-visa system on launch date

Apparent technical issue hits Vietnam’s e-visa system on launch date

Murder for Tet

Murder for Tet

Peaceful Da Lat gets congested as Vietnam's Tet holiday ends

Peaceful Da Lat gets congested as Vietnam's Tet holiday ends

Vietnam launches e-visas for visitors from 40 countries

Vietnam launches e-visas for visitors from 40 countries

Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in

Saigon’s Tet flower street extends run as crowds keep pouring in

 
go to top