For some in Saigon, Tet is just another day

At 1 a.m., Pham Bay from Phu Yen Province carried a bag of donated gifts back to his small room on Hoang Van Thu Street, Phu Nhuan District. Bay has been selling lottery tickets for more than 10 years around Ho Chi Minh City. “I can’t go home this Tet because I don’t have enough money. But I’m glad people gave me a lot of gifts," he said.