VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

'I wish for...' - Vietnamese kids on Tet

By VnExpress   January 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
VnExpress asked kids what they like most about Tet and their wishes for the New Year of the Rooster. 

Lunar New Year 2017

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

In Vietnam, debating Tet could be pointless as the holiday is being lost anyway

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

Vietnam's government says 'beautiful' Lunar New Year holiday must be preserved

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

On Vietnamese roads, death didn't take a holiday

See more
Tags: Tet Lunar New Year wish kids
 
View more

When Vietnamese spring festivals get violent

Want to see Saigon from a hot air balloon?

5 Vietnamese myths, debunked

If you can change one thing about Saigon

 
go to top