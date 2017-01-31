VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

Want to see Saigon from a hot air balloon?

By Tan Nguyen, Minh Nhat   January 31, 2017 | 04:57 pm GMT+7
Too bad it doesn't really fly around.
Tags: Ho Chi Minh City hot air balloon
 
View more

Taking an eco-bus around Saigon

Is Vietnam's honeymoon kingdom losing some of its charm?

Want a lucky new lunar year?

When Vietnamese spring festivals get violent

 
go to top