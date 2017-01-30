VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Video

If you can change one thing about Saigon

By Duc Huy   January 30, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
We asked residents of Ho Chi Minh City to find out what they love and hate most about their city.
Tags: Saigon saigoneer best thing about saigon worst thing about saigon
 
View more

Want a lucky new lunar year?

When Vietnamese spring festivals get violent

Want to see Saigon from a hot air balloon?

5 Vietnamese myths, debunked

 
go to top