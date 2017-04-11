The most read Vietnamese newspaper
This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest
The former prime minister will be buried next to his wife in the family cemetery in Ho Chi Minh City, near a centuries-old communal temple he ...
Vietnamese bid farewell to late PM Phan Van Khai
'Everyone in this commune knew him. He was a lovely and respectable person,' said an 82-year-old neighbor.
Putin eyes fourth term as Russians go to polls
Many analysts say that after 18 years of leadership, Putin fatigue may be spreading across the country.
March 18, 2018 | 03:01 pm GMT+7
Leaders of Hong Kong, Mexico, Peru and Brunei arrive in Vietnam as key APEC meeting nears
As the storm clears, some of the most important leaders in the world are slowly descending on Da Nang.
November 09, 2017 | 07:23 pm GMT+7
Take a look at where Vietnam is hosting the most important event of APEC 2017
A resort on the famous Son Tra Peninsula has been chosen for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.
November 09, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7
Impersonators of world leaders gather in Hong Kong
Impersonators of U.S. President Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stop traffic.
April 11, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7
