VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

By Thanh Nguyen   March 22, 2018 | 09:29 am GMT+7

The former prime minister will be buried next to his wife in the family cemetery in Ho Chi Minh City, near a centuries-old communal temple he preserved.

A worker puts up flowery decorations around what will be the tomb of Vietnamese late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai. He died at home in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City, aged 85 early on Saturday. His coffin had stayed at the Independence Palace in the city center the past two days for a state funeral and will be buried back at home on Thursday.

A worker puts up flowery decorations around what will be the tomb of Vietnamese late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai. He died at home in Cu Chi District, Ho Chi Minh City, aged 85 early on Saturday. His coffin had stayed at the Independence Palace in the city center the past two days for a state funeral and will be buried back at home on Thursday.
Khai will rest next to his wifes grass-covered tomb in the familys cemetery. She died in 2012 and her favorite flower was orchids, which can be seen all over the tomb yard.

Khai will rest next to his wife’s grass-covered tomb in the family’s cemetery. She died in 2012 and her favorite flower was orchids, which can be seen all over the tomb yard.
Their tombs lie in a green garden.

Their tombs lie in a green garden.
Khai served as prime minister from 1997 to 2006, and has been remembered as a reformist leader. His neighbors yet have their own memories of him, and one of those is this Tan Thong communal temple that he helped restore. The 248-year-old building stands 200 meters from his house.

Khai served as prime minister from 1997 to 2006, and has been remembered as a reformist leader. His neighbors yet have their own memories of him, and one of those is this Tan Thong communal temple that he helped restore. The 248-year-old building stands 200 meters from his house.
Nguyen Van Hung, who has been taking care of the temple for 43 years, said that after restoring the place in 2010, Khai had gifted it two distiches saying: You leave at young age for the country, you come back at old age to devote to your beloved hometown.

Nguyen Van Hung, who has been taking care of the temple for 43 years, said that after restoring the place in 2010, Khai had gifted it  distiches saying: You leave at young age for the country, you come back at old age to devote to your beloved village.
A photo at the temple shows Khai (R, 3rd), then a government leader, visits the temple in 2000. He was a very simple and loving person. He never showed off, Hung said. He was more than wonderful.

A photo at the temple shows Khai (L, 3rd), then a government leader, visits the temple in 2000. “He was a very simple and loving person. He never showed off,” Hung said. “He was more than wonderful.”
Khai brings former Party secretary Le Kha Phieu to visit the temple after it was restored.

Khai brings former Party secretary Le Kha Phieu to visit the temple after it was restored.
This is where Khai sat every day, Hung said, pointing to a chair at the temple. He came here every morning, sharing smokes and coffee with old people and taking about everything. He was humorous and never said any bad things about anyone.

“This is where Khai sat every day,” Hung said, pointing to a chair at the temple. “He came here every morning, sharing smokes and coffee with old people and taking about everything. He was humorous and never said any bad things about anyone.”
The temple is home to many Dipterocarpus alatus trees that Khai brought from the nearby Tay Ninh Province many years ago. The sign says the garden was planted by Khai in 1997.

The temple is home to many Dipterocarpus alatus trees that Khai brought from the nearby Tay Ninh Province many years ago. The sign says the garden was planted by Khai in 1997.
Related News:
Tags: Vietnam Phan Van Khai funerals leaders Vietnam news Cu Chi
 
Read more
1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Dogs vs. boar deathmatch in Hanoi sparks outrage on social media

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Laos drug lord 'Mr X' jailed for life by Thai court

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Hanoi considers expanding pedestrian zone around Hoan Kiem Lake

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Rain cuts rivers through central Vietnam

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

Vietnamese mother arrested in Taiwan for abandoning newborn: report

 
go to top