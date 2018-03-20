VnExpress International
Vietnamese bid farewell to late PM Phan Van Khai

By Thanh Nguyen, Quynh Tran   March 20, 2018 | 09:03 am GMT+7

'Everyone in this commune knew him. He was a lovely and respectable person,' said an 82-year-old neighbor.

Thousands of people from across Ho Chi Minh City and nearby provinces gathered at the home of late Prime Minister Phan Van Khai in Tan Thong Hoi Commune, Cu Chi District, on Monday afternoon. Khai died aged 85 at his home early on Saturday. He served as prime minister from 1997 to 2006, and has been remembered as a reformist leader.
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks to a reporter as he arrives at 4:40 p.m. with official delegates. They paid their condolences to the family and checked the preparations for the transport of his coffin over 50 kilometers to the Independence Palace that same night.
Nguyen Thi Mot, 82, watches the funeral from a screen put up outside the late prime minister's home. “Everyone in this commune knew him. He was a lovely and respectable person,” she said.
A police officer holds back a van as a team is as the coffin leaves the house. Hundreds of security agents were deployed in the commune.
A picture of Khai is carried as the cortege leaves the house at 7 p.m. to transport his coffin to the Independence Palace in District 1.
Locals stand along the street to bid him farewell. “I hope he’ll rest in peace,” said a woman who brought her 5-year-old son.
The people of Cu Chi wave and take photos as their famous neighbor leaves.
A national flag is hanging outside his home as a signal for visitors.
His coffin arrives at the Independence Palace at 8:30 p.m. It will stay there for two days for a state funeral, which will be more accessible to VIPs and government officials rather than ordinary people. He will be buried at his family’s cemetery back in Cu Chi on Thursday.
Tags: Vietnam Phan Van Khai funeral leaders Ho Chi Minh City Cu Chi
 
