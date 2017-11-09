Take a look at where Vietnam is hosting the most important event of APEC 2017

|
The 25th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, the biggest event of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, will take place this Saturday at this resort on the Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang, which covers more than 4,400 hectares (10,880 acres) and is home to around 400 endangered douc langurs.
|
Police and guards are on duty around the clock at the resort.
|
The interior of the resort.
|
The round table where the 21 leaders of the APEC economies, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will be sitting together.
|
A sneak peak upstairs.
|
More than VND100 billion ($4.4 million) has been spent to upgrade the resort for the big event.
|
The resort is designed to feature Vietnamese culture and traditions.
|
It is equipped with advanced technology to meet international standards.
|
The furniture inside will not be unwrapped until the last minute before the APEC leaders arrive.
|
Vietnam's Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan (C) on Wednesday visited the resort to make sure everything was ready.