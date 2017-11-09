VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Take a look at where Vietnam is hosting the most important event of APEC 2017

By Nguyen Dong   November 9, 2017 | 11:46 am GMT+7

A resort on the famous Son Tra Peninsula has been chosen for the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting.

this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017

The 25th APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting, the biggest event of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit, will take place this Saturday at this resort on the Son Tra Peninsula in Da Nang, which covers more than 4,400 hectares (10,880 acres) and is home to around 400 endangered douc langurs.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-1

Police and guards are on duty around the clock at the resort.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-2

The interior of the resort.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-3

The round table where the 21 leaders of the APEC economies, including U.S. President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, will be sitting together.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-4

A sneak peak upstairs.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-5

More than VND100 billion ($4.4 million) has been spent to upgrade the resort for the big event.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-6

The resort is designed to feature Vietnamese culture and traditions.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-7

It is equipped with advanced technology to meet international standards.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-8

The furniture inside will not be unwrapped until the last minute before the APEC leaders arrive.
this-is-where-vietnam-is-hosting-the-most-important-event-of-apec-2017-9

Vietnam's Minister of Information and Communications Truong Minh Tuan (C) on Wednesday visited the resort to make sure everything was ready.

Related News:

APEC Summit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

Trump lands in Vietnam’s capital for state visit

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

APEC first ladies tour UNESCO town in Vietnam

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

Vietnam's capital beefs up security ahead of Trump's arrival

See more
Tags: Vietnam APEC leaders meeting Son Tra Da Nang
 
Read more
S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

S. Korean president has kick-about with Vietnam’s U23 football team and coach

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Hong Kong shops defy ban on trade in pangolin scales

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Fallen Vietnamese oil exec facing prospect of lengthy jail sentence

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

Thousands bid farewell as late PM Phan Van Khai makes final journey home

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

1968, a year of uprisings and dashed hopes

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

This is where Vietnamese late PM Phan Van Khai comes to rest

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Vietnamese teenagers arrested for robbing foreigners in Hoi An

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

Flight from Japan delayed by two hours after Vietnamese passenger opens emergency exit

 
go to top