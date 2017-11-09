Leaders of Hong Kong, Mexico, Peru and Brunei arrive in Vietnam as key APEC meeting nears

The presidents of Peru and Mexico and the chief executive of Hong Kong touched down in Da Nang on Thursday morning while Brunei's Sultan Hassanal Bolkiah arrived in the afternoon.

Peru’s Pedro Pablo Kuczynski and Hong Kong’s Carrie Lam shared a commercial flight with Dragon Air that arrived at Da Nang International Airport at around 10 a.m.

Mexico’s Enrique Pena Nieto followed shortly after. Brunei's Hassanal Bolkiah landed in his own private jet.

Vietnam's central coastal city is also expecting to welcome leaders from Australia, Chile, Japan, Malaysia and New Zealand on Thursday.

Chilean President Michelle Bachelet and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau arrived in Hanoi for a state visit on Wednesday. Bachelet is scheduled to leave for Da Nang on Thursday night and Trudeau on Friday morning.

On Wednesday, President Peter O’Neill of Papua New Guinea, which will host the APEC Summit next year, arrived along with Filipino President Rodrigo Duterte, who will be giving a speech on economic integration.

James Soong, Chairman of the People First Party of Taiwan, has been in town since Tuesday.

U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive for the APEC event on Friday after wrapping up his Beijing visit. Following the Leaders’ Meeting on Saturday, he will head for Hanoi for an official state visit the same day.

China’s Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to Vietnam on Sunday.

APEC Leaders’ Week opened on Monday and is scheduled to welcome between 12,000-14,000 delegates, including politicians and businesspeople.