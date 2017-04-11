VnExpress International
Impersonators of world leaders gather in Hong Kong

By Reuters   April 11, 2017 | 02:57 pm GMT+7

Impersonators of U.S. President Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stop traffic.

Three men impersonating U.S. President Donald Trump, former president Barack Obama and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un caused laughter and chaos in central Hong Kong on Friday.

Traffic stopped as people swarmed around the trio to take pictures. Barack Obama impersonator, Reggie Brown, sporting custom-made prosthetic ears, said he was happy for all the love.

Australian, Howard X, impersonated Kim Jong Un and 66-year-old musician Dennis Allen from Chicago impersonated President Trump. The professional look-alikes had been hired for the Rugby Sevens.

