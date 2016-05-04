The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
landfill
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Saigon to give public access to monitor polluting landfill sites
Landfill operators have been threatened with closure unless they clean up their acts.
Saigon to spend $47 million to fight landfill stench
The city also calls for invesment in modern treatment projects that can handle its large amount of waste.
Thanh Hoa to build $29 million waste treatment plant
Authorities in the provincial capital hope to address overflowing landfills with a new waste treatment project.
October 14, 2016 | 01:55 pm GMT+7
As strong stench pervades Saigon air, homebuyers now use their noses
Properties in some of the most affluent neighborhoods become less desirable due to a pungent odor that has plagued southern districts.
October 04, 2016 | 02:54 pm GMT+7
Lingering in southern Saigon, a nightmare that stinks
An overpowering smell keeps attacking the senses of thousands of people in Ho Chi Minh City, with no end in sight.
October 02, 2016 | 01:09 am GMT+7
Saigon stench culprit identified as landfill site
Authorities pinpoint the source of the unbearable odor plaguing southern suburbs.
September 22, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
Ha Tinh digs up another Formosa waste dumping site
The waste was uncovered at another landfill near a tourism hot spot in Ha Tinh Province.
July 14, 2016 | 09:21 pm GMT+7
Tourists help with Vietnam beach clean-up as authorities drag their heels
Mui Ne, an isolated beach that is one of the top tourist attractions in the south of Vietnam, has been turned into a sickening mountain of garbage.
June 03, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
Free insurance and clean water for residents living near Da Nang’s stinking landfill site
Da Nang will provide clean water for 3,700 residents and free health insurance for about 2,000 locals living near the seriously polluted Khanh Son landfill site, according to ...
May 18, 2016 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
Sandy beach turns into landfill site during public holiday
Thousands of tourists and locals who flocked to Con Vanh Beach for the public holiday left behind tons of rubbish.
May 04, 2016 | 11:49 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter