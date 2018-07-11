Vietnam anti-pollution program gets $23.3 million in new funding

Vietnam is struggling to handle its waste discharge and many landfills are a source of pollution. Photo by VnExpress/Thach Thao

The new state budget fund will identify and implement better treatment and handling methods for public utilities that heavily pollute the environment, pesticides-laden locations and grade II wastewater in urban areas, according a decision by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

The 2016-2020 program aims to prevent public utilities like landfills from further worsening the environment, ensure public health, and contribute to the nation’s sustainable development agenda in the long run.

By 2020, the program aims to close 30 polluting landfills scattered across several provinces and cities.

It will also improve conditions in 70 landfill sites by collecting and treating contaminating chemicals; and invest in the construction of three new wastewater treatment plants that will prevent direct discharge of effluents into major rivers, Nhue, Day, and Cau in northern Vietnam and Dong Nai in the south.

Vietnamese discharge 110,000 tons of trash every day, including 16 percent of plastic waste which is hardly treated, according to environment experts.