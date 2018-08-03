Bac Lieu Province burying itself in a mountain of waste Bac Lieu Province burying itself in a mountain of waste

By VnExpress August 3, 2018 | 09:01 am GMT+7

Officials seem clueless as an overloaded landfill becomes a gargantuan, stinky pollution problem in the Mekong Delta.