'Giant hands of Gods' hold up Vietnamese bridge
 
 

By Reuters   August 6, 2018 | 08:19 am GMT+7
The 'Golden Bridge' in Da Nang has attracted scores of tourists eager to see a colossal pair of hands lifting a walkway high above the clifftops.

