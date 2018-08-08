VnExpress International
Video
When the floodgates open, it’s swimming time!

By Thuy Ngan   August 8, 2018 | 01:15 pm GMT+7
Flirting with danger, when a major dam’s floodgates open in northern Vietnam, residents are opening “public swimming pools.”

Vietnam Hoa Binh hydropower dam dam discharge child safety drowning
 
