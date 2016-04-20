The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Five Vietnamese confirmed dead in freight boat accident near Chinese border
Another four workers remain missing after they decided to abandon their crippled vessel and swim for it.
Russian man dies from drowning in Vietnam’s central coast
He jumped into the rough sea despite warnings from rescue workers.
Vietnam ranks 87th in global safety index: report
Drownings remain a major cause of concern in a country that has nearly 3,300 kilometers of coastline.
August 16, 2017 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
Mass drowning probe finds nine schoolboys were "trying to save each other"
Nine schoolboys who drowned in central Vietnam had been trying to help each other after they started experiencing difficulties, said local fire and rescue authorities yesterday ...
April 20, 2016 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
