Tag
Hoa Binh
Before and after footage of landslide that killed 18 in northern Vietnam
The area around the stunning Hoa Binh Waterfall has been reduced to a disaster zone.
Hospital director suspended following dialysis disaster in northern Vietnam
Eight patients died while undergoing kidney dialysis treatment at his hospital.
3 arrested in Vietnam for 8 dialysis deaths
The patients died shortly after undergoing kidney dialysis treatment at a hospital in northern Vietnam in late May.
June 23, 2017 | 09:13 am GMT+7
7 die while undergoing hemodialysis at northern Vietnam hospital
Doctors suspect the patients died from anaphylactic shock.
May 29, 2017 | 08:16 pm GMT+7
Brief hailstorms take northern Vietnam by surprise
A resident in Hanoi's outskirt district says it has been 15 years since he saw such big hailstones.
April 22, 2017 | 01:37 pm GMT+7
Inmate killed as prisoner car hits truck in northern Vietnam
Four police officers and the car driver were seriously injured in the crash on Wednesday.
December 14, 2016 | 09:33 pm GMT+7
Sugar factory fined $21,500 for pollution, mass fish deaths in Thanh Hoa river
The factory in the northern Hoa Binh province will be fined VND480 million ($21,470) and suspended for six months for polluting Buoi River, causing mass fish deaths in Thanh Hoa, ...
May 14, 2016 | 12:05 pm GMT+7
Twins with two different fathers
A woman in the northern province of Hoa Binh gave birth to twin daughters with different fathers. The phenomenon is very rare with only ten cases ever reported worldwide, ...
March 04, 2016 | 07:29 pm GMT+7
