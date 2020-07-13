VnExpress International
Mexican woman dies in northern Vietnam road crash

By Hoang Phong   July 13, 2020 | 09:59 am GMT+7

A 34-year-old Mexican woman died on Sunday in the northern province of Hoa Binh after her motorbike was hit by a container truck.

At around 9 a.m. TruJiLo Villalva Elizabeth Judith was riding on National Highway 6 in Mai Chau District when a truck driven by Do Ngoc Tan crashed into her motorbike head-on, Vietnam News Agency reported.

She died on the spot.

The Hoa Binh Province police are investigating.

Several foreigners, most of them on motorbikes, have been killed or injured recently in road accidents involving trucks.

Last month a South African man in Ho Chi Minh City who drove into a lane for automobiles coming in the opposite direction crashed into a truck and died.

Two Germans died in February after their motorbike was hit by a truck on the Lo Xo Mountainous Pass in the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam, killing an average 17 people every day this year.

