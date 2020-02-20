German couple killed in Vietnam mountain pass accident

The motorbike of a German couple is damaged after collision with a truck on Lo Xo Mountain Pass in kon Tum Province, February 19, 2020. Photo by VnExpress/Dac Thanh.

Johann Maximilan Hannig, 32, and his 30-year-old wife Hannig Jasmin Hannig were driving up the Lo Xo Mountainous Pass, which runs through the Central Highlands province of Kon Tum and the central province of Quang Nam when their motorbike collided head-on with a truck.

The accident took place at around 2:20 p.m. in Kon Tum's Dak Giei District.

The wife died on the spot while the husband succumbed to his injuries the same night at a local hospital.

Police are investigating the accident.

The German couple had rented the bike to travel in Vietnam. Their bodies have been transported to Da Nang and authorities are contacting their relatives for them to be taken home.

The 30-km Lo Xo mountainous pass is notorious for road accidents. Around 190 traffic accidents were recorded along the pass from January 2005 to June 2018, killing 65 people and injuring 333 others, according to Kon Tum authorities.

Road crashes are a leading cause of death in Vietnam, killing almost one person every hour. There were more than 17,000 accidents in 2019, which claimed 7,624 lives, a 7.1 percent decrease from a year earlier, according to official data.

An American man died in a road crash in HCMC last month after his motorbike was hit by a truck.