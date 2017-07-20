The most read Vietnamese newspaper
In Vietnam, thrill-seekers risk life and limb to catch breathtaking shots of Southeast Asia’s largest dam
The giant dam released water for the first time in three years, and the warning signs were not enough to put some people off.