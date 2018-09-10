Dam discharge wipes out 31 homes in central Vietnam

A boy plays on what used to be the front yard of his home. Vi Dinh Phuc, the commune’s chairman, said 31 houses in the commune have been completely washed away or seriously damaged, and the floods also isolated the entire commune for five days. Several dams were discharging water as Nghe An and its neighbor Thanh Hoa received torrential rains for several days late last month. Flash floods and landslides triggered by the downpours and water flow killed 14 people in Thanh Hoa and northern mountainous provinces as of September 4.