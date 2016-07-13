The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Tons of garbage cleaned up from Galapagos coast
A bulk of garbage reaches the island shores from the coasts of Central and South America, and even from the Asia.
Petroleum company caught dumping untreated waste in protected Hanoi forest
Locals say the company has been trying to cover up the evidence and switched to operating at night following ...
Vietnamese woman caught sending garbage on 800-mile train journey to Saigon
The woman said a local dump had been closed for upgrade work so there's nowhere for people to dispose of their trash.
November 28, 2017 | 10:28 am GMT+7
Australia’s Trisun Energy to build $520 mln waste treatment plant in Vietnam
Upon completion, it can handle over 40 percent of daily waste volume from Vietnam’s largest city
February 22, 2017 | 02:29 pm GMT+7
Garbage to fuel HCM City's power needs
The city has 2.5 million tons of trash ditched each year and it doesn't want it to go to waste.
October 30, 2016 | 04:34 pm GMT+7
In search of treasure from trash, rivalry gears up among Saigon waste collectors
Saigon is Vietnam's largest producer of waste, with hungry players eager to chip in the lucrative pickup industry.
September 16, 2016 | 10:51 am GMT+7
Formosa in trouble again for dumping industrial waste
Investigators are looking at how and why 100 tons of waste from Formosa's steel factory found it's way onto a farm in Ha Tinh.
July 13, 2016 | 08:00 pm GMT+7
