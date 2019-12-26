Workers rush to collect waste in Hanoi after third landfill protest ends

|
Since Monday afternoon, up to 40 locals had blocked roads leading to the Nam Son waste treatment complex in Hanoi’s Soc Son District over relocation disputes. This is the third time this year the locals have protested against the failure to compensate those who were relocated away from the landfill.
"In July, authorities compensated some relocated households and promised to resolve all cases by the third quarter of 2019, but we have yet to see any progress," a local said.
Over the three days of the Nam Son landfill blockade, approximately 200 tons of waste piled up near Pham Van Bach Street in Cau Giay District. To prevent the stench from spreading, environmental workers had to spread lime powder on the piled up trash.
In the evening of Wednesday, as the blockade was resolved as officials met with protestors and promised to speed up compensation payment, workers collected and transferred the waste throughout the night.
Along Nguyen Trai and Tran Phu Street in Thanh Xuan District, many filled waste carts were collected manually.
Waste filled up over 20 carts at a junction near My Dinh Bus Station in Nam Tu Liem District. It was partially transferred at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, before the next truck came at around 7:30 p.m.
Many carts of waste occupied the main junction the Van Quan residential area in Ha Dong District at 6 p.m.
"Normally, the whole residential area has about 26 carts of waste at three collecting points, yet, today it already has 32 carts", one female worker said.
Nearby, at Mo Lao residential area in Ha Dong District, a temporary waste collecting point was set up on top of large tarpaulin sheet.
After five hours, roughly 70 tons of waste was gathered at the temporary collecting point near Mo Lao residential area.
At 10:35 p.m., an excavator was rented to assist the transfer of waste from here to the Nam Son landfill.
Environmental workers used carts to collect waste from small lanes before transferring them to garbage trucks at collecting points.
Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, workers wrapped up the day by spreading lime powder to reduce the smell, and covering the waste mounds with tarpaulins before resuming work in the morning.