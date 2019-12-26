VnExpress International
Workers rush to collect waste in Hanoi after third landfill protest ends

By Ngoc Thanh   December 26, 2019 | 08:05 pm GMT+7

Waste disposal work in Hanoi resumed after the third blockade of Nam Son landfill in Soc Son Ward was resolved Wednesday evening.

Along Nguyen Trai and Tran Phu Street in Thanh Xuan District, many filled waste carts were collected manually.

Waste filled up over 20 carts at a junction near My Dinh Bus Station in Nam Tu Liem District. It was partially transferred at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, before the next truck came at around 7:30 p.m.

Many carts of waste occupied the main junction the Van Quan residential area in Ha Dong District at 6 p.m.

Normally, the whole residential area has about 26 carts of waste at three collecting points, yet, today it already has 32 carts, one female worker said.

Nearby, at Mo Lao residential area in Ha Dong District, a temporary waste collecting point was set up on top of large tarpaulin sheet.

After five hours, roughly 70 tons of waste was gathered at the temporary collecting point near Mo Lao residential area.At 10:35 p.m., an excavator was rented to assist the transfer of waste from here to the Nam Son landfill.

Environmental workers used carts to collect waste from small lanes before transferring them to garbage trucks at collecting points.

Around 1 a.m. on Thursday, workers wrapped up the day by spreading lime powder to reduce the smell, and covering the waste mounds with tarpaulins before resuming work in the morning.

Tags: Vietnam Hanoi waste treatment disputes Nam Son landfill environment pollution
 
