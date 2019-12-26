Workers rush to collect waste in Hanoi after third landfill protest ends

Since Monday afternoon, up to 40 locals had blocked roads leading to the Nam Son waste treatment complex in Hanoi’s Soc Son District over relocation disputes. This is the third time this year the locals have protested against the failure to compensate those who were relocated away from the landfill.

"In July, authorities compensated some relocated households and promised to resolve all cases by the third quarter of 2019, but we have yet to see any progress," a local said.

Over the three days of the Nam Son landfill blockade, approximately 200 tons of waste piled up near Pham Van Bach Street in Cau Giay District. To prevent the stench from spreading, environmental workers had to spread lime powder on the piled up trash.

In the evening of Wednesday, as the blockade was resolved as officials met with protestors and promised to speed up compensation payment, workers collected and transferred the waste throughout the night.