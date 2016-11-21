Saigon to spend $47 million to fight landfill stench

Residents in southern districts are worried about the strong odor from the city's main landfill Da Phuoc. Photo by Tien Tuan

Ho Chi Minh City has pledged to spend more than VND1 trillion ($47.6 million) in the next four years as part of broader efforts to solve the unpleasant odor problem at its main landfill Da Phuoc.

The stench has been plaguing the city's southern suburbs, prompting officials to come up with a set of actions. The VND1 trillion-plus fund will help cover the costs of relocation and planting new trees, among other tasks.

The city government also said it will encourage investors to provide waste management services, ranging from collection, transportation, sorting to recycling of between 1,000 and 2,000 tons of solid waste per day.

The 138-hectare Da Phuoc landfill is about 20 kilometers south of the city center.

Many residents, including those in the affluent Phu My Hung area, said this year the stench from the landfill has become unbearable.

The odor is particularly strong from midnight until morning, and tends get worse during the rainy season between July and September, residents said.

The city’s largest landfill site was put into operation in 2007, and currently treats 5,000 tons of garbage daily.

In the long term, local authorities plan to move the waste disposal facility out of the inner city to a new site that is under construction in Long An Province, about 60 kilometers away.

Related News:

>Saigon stench culprit identified as landfill site

>As strong stench pervades Saigon air, homebuyers now use their noses