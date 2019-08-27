VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Saigon green-lights two waste-to-energy plants

By Huu Nguyen   August 27, 2019 | 01:00 pm GMT+7
Saigon green-lights two waste-to-energy plants
The design of a Saigon plant that is set to begin producing electricity from waste in 2020. Photo by VnExpress.

HCMC has approved the construction of two plants that will start producing electricity from waste in the next two years.

Work on the plants, Vietstar and Tam Sinh Nghia, would start in August and October in Cu Chi District, the city Department of Natural Resources and Environment said on Monday.

Vietstar will begin operation by the end of next year with a daily processing capacity of 2,000 tons of waste in the first phase. It will double in the second, to be completed in 2021.

CEO Ngo Nhu Hung Viet said the plant would use technology from German waste management company Martin. The closed system is entirely automated, does not emit odors or require trash to be sorted at source, he said.

Since it would be built inside an existing waste treatment complex, it would be quick, he added.

Tam Sinh Nghia’s plant will have the same daily capacity of 2,000 tons of waste. The 40-megawatt plant is scheduled to begin operation in August 2021, when it would also produce 200 tons of unbaked bricks daily.

Statistics from the department show that the city collected more than 9,200 tons of waste every day.

Most of it is buried in landfills, causing pollution and the stench to spread to nearby residential areas.

The city aims to reduce the landfill rate by 50 percent by 2020. It has also instructed waste treatment plants to start generating electricity. An estimated 98 MW could be produced in 2020 and 2021, increasing to 198 megawatts by 2030.

City authorities are soliciting investment in power plants in five unused landfills in outlying districts: three at Phuoc Hiep in Cu Chi District and one each at Go Cat in Binh Tan District and Dong Thanh in Hoc Mon district.

It is offering investors several incentives like waiver of land rent for 11 years or a 70 percent discount on it, interest-free loans and waiver of import tax on equipment.

Related News:

Urban waste

Don't let trash go to waste by burying it, Vietnam advised

Don't let trash go to waste by burying it, Vietnam advised

HCMC waste dumps great place to live, says private firm

HCMC waste dumps great place to live, says private firm

Modernize or close down, HCMC chairman warns waste treatment plants

Modernize or close down, HCMC chairman warns waste treatment plants

See more
Tags: waste to energy plant in Vietnam waste to energy plant Vietnam waste to energy HCMC waste treatment landfill HCMC waste Saigon trash bury trash burn trash
 
Read more
Top bosses of state telco detained in TV firm acquisition scam

Top bosses of state telco detained in TV firm acquisition scam

Vietnam part of thriving illegal trade in tigers

Vietnam part of thriving illegal trade in tigers

Four major interchanges with mutiple ramps in Hanoi

Four major interchanges with mutiple ramps in Hanoi

Vietnam finishes third at Asia-Pacific robot contest

Vietnam finishes third at Asia-Pacific robot contest

Labor ministry proposes seven-day Tet break next year

Labor ministry proposes seven-day Tet break next year

Couple caught trying to smuggle newborn to China

Couple caught trying to smuggle newborn to China

The fine art of listening to a Vietnamese museum’s stories

The fine art of listening to a Vietnamese museum’s stories

 
go to top