Blocked landfill queues Hanoi garbage crisis

Dozens of workers gather at the Cau Dien solid waste treatment area of Hanoi Urban Environment Company (Urenco 7) in Nam Tu Liem District Wednesday night to sort collected trash.

Since late last week, residents of Hong Ky and Nam Son communes in Soc Son District have blocked vehicles from entering Nam Son in protest against compensation and resettlement delays, causing thousands of tons of trash to build up across downtown Hanoi.

Soc Son is a rural district, located 25 km north of the city's center while Nam Tu Liem is 15 km west of the downtown.