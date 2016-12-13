The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Topic
Hanoi Bang Bang
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
A peek inside the hermit kingdom: Dining at Pyongyang, a North Korean restaurant in Vietnam
We tuck into a seriously surreal meal, accompanied by captivating music, interrupted chats and strict surveillance.
Reviving the legacy of Hanoi pensioner's rib congee
The joys of fried dough and pork floss in plain white congee with a touch of reminiscence.
Hanoi Bang Bang VII: Pho Fundamentals
In which we learn it's far more satisfying to eat noodles than to think about them.
February 08, 2017 | 10:39 am GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang VI: Slow and Low Bun Cha
The capital's endless twists on white, slender rice noodles.
January 18, 2017 | 09:40 am GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong
How a rebel redoubt became a world-famous fish fry.
January 12, 2017 | 01:46 pm GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang IV: Steamed Rice Rolls
From simple vegetarian snack to meat-stuffed meal, banh cuon has come a long way.
January 04, 2017 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang III: Ragworm weather
A humble river worm that breeds solely in sun showers remains an autumn delicacy.
December 28, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang II: Fall’s green rice flakes
50 years ago, 'com' symbolized purity and renewal. Now, it also tastes great on ice cream.
December 21, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi Bang Bang I: Resurrecting Vietnam’s first foodie
VnExpress International will spend the next few weeks eating Vu Bang’s Hanoi favorites.
December 14, 2016 | 02:00 am GMT+7
Get Newsletter