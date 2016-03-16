Hanoi Bang Bang IV: Steamed Rice Rolls - VnExpress International

From simple vegetarian snack to gymnastic meat-stuffed meal, banh cuon has come a long way.

During the 1940s, Vu Bang began his days by watching the silhouettes of women in long brown blouses flow out into the breaking dawn.

“Their merchandise consisted of next to nothing: a basket perched on their heads, covered by a bamboo screen […] a bottle of fish sauce, a jug of vinegar, a cup of chili, a few plates and around ten chopsticks,” Bang wrote in his book, Hanoi Delicacies.

Each basket contained translucent sheets of uncut rice noodles packed between emerald banana leaves—the stuff of the town’s daily banh cuon.

For generations, the dish has provided a restorative breakfast to working stiffs and intellectuals, while offering a reliable midnight belly-warmer to drunks, junkies and gamblers—Bang had one or all of these things at various points in his life.