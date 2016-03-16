Hanoi Bang Bang II: Fall’s green rice flakes - VnExpress International

Fifty years ago, fresh green rice flakes symbolized purity and renewal. They still do. But they also taste great on ice cream.

You have to look hard, these days, for honest com. (cốm)

During a narrow window between August and October, farmers north of Vietnam’s capital pick immature sticky rice kernels, roast them over a wood fire and pound them with mortar and pestle into green-yellow flakes. Lotus leaves help preserve their sweet aroma as street vendors carry them to market.

Vietnamese women believe they smooth the skin and have included them in detox diets since the early 18th century. Cooks value their bright, nutty flavor—something not unlike sweet corn.

More than anything, the capital has looked to com as a pure expression of love, amity and veneration. Every autumn, children gift com to elders who place it on the family altar.

Poet, spy and proto-foodie Vu Bang said Hanoi’s seasonal craving for com was cultivated over centuries—so much so that Bang believed thoughts of com “deepened the sorrows of far-flung Hanoians as autumn’s clouds breezed in.”

Hanoi’s urban sprawl has swallowed the villages he considered the best sources for com (Vong, Me Tri and Lu).

Today, com at its finest can only be found in the baskets of a few proud, aging street hawkers.

Kha has sold green rice flakes on the fringe of Hom market and Vong village since she was 16.

At 80, she continues to wake up at 3 a.m. to begin pounding and roasting fresh green rice flakes she buys from farmers in outlying provinces. At precisely 5 a.m., you can find her in front of Vong village gate - 46 Tran Thai Tong Street. Her operation consists of a basket, scales, lotus leaves and a single plastic glove.

“I live in the alley across the street. Whenever I run out of com, my younger brother runs out with more.”