A humble river worm that breeds solely in sun showers remains an autumn delicacy, whether fresh or frozen.

Vu Bang looked forward to the rare autumn days when light rain and sunshine mingled in the clouds.

In addition to rainbows, Bang looked to sun showers as a sign of the fish bait feasts to come.

On those rare and beautiful days, farmers in the Red River Delta dropped whatever they were doing to skim ragworms out of the brackish waters north of the capital, throw them on ice and make a beeline for the city center.

His book, Hanoi Delicacies, contains a lengthy description of the days when cooks patiently awaited these harried farmers as they rushed through alleys in fear of the moment when their buckets of prized worms might turn from a lively red to a toxic, smelly green. Wise housewives, Bang noted, had to work just as fast.

A northerner at heart, Vu Bang even remarked: “An autumn without ragworms feels as tragic as a woman who has wasted her youth.”