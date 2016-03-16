Hanoi Bang Bang V: Cha Ca La Vong - VnExpress International

How a rebel redoubt became a world-famous fish fry.

In the late 19th century, revolutionary soldiers gathered at 14 Hang Son for clandestine meetings.

During their quarter-century resistance against French colonialism, Doan Phuc and his wife Bi Van welcomed the troops with pan-fried squares of fish tossed in dill, onion, turmeric and galangal.

They called the dish cha ca. Today, Hang Son Street bears its name.

In 1871, the Doan family decided to conceal the rebel hideout by opening a restaurant named after Jiang Ziya (La Vong in Vietnamese)—a Chinese noble who made his name fishing with a bare hook and helping King Wen of Zhou overthrow the Shang Dynasty.

Cha Ca La Vong quickly became a hot dining spot favored by the very aristocrats and colonial officials it sought to unseat.