Hanoi Bang Bang VI: Slow and Low Bun Cha - VnExpress International

The capital's endless twists on white, slender rice noodles.

In 1960, Vu Bang dedicated an entire chapter of Hanoi Delicacies to the town’s special relationship with bun (pronounced “boon!”) a noodle the world at-large likely knew nothing about.

“This is one dish that truly belongs to Hanoi,” he wrote in his seminal book on cuisine in the capital. “I can't imagine a single Vietnamese has ever passed up, much less disliked, a meal based in bun.”

The oft-employed translation “rice vermicelli” fails to impart the versatility of this dynamic noodle which you may find swimming in snail soup, holding together spring rolls or hiding (semi-fermented) below piles of grilled meat and herbs.

At one point, wise Hanoi cooks chopped Tet leftovers into an attractive mélange for a final feast they called bun thang.

Bun is all things to all people in Vietnam, but the world knows it best as bun cha.