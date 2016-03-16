Hanoi Bang Bang I: Resurrecting Vietnam’s first foodie - VnExpress International

From opium to street food

Vu Bang didn’t fall into food writing easily.

Bang was born in 1913 into a Confucian family in the middle of the capital.

After his father died young, his mother sold books to the French colonial authorities and sent him to study at Lycee Albert Sarraut, a high school for the colonial elite.

There, Bang studied French literature and came to idolize contemporary journalists, so much so that he dropped out of school to start writing.

Bang published his first book at the tender age of 17, attracting respect, recognition and wealth. The teenage literary star quickly developed a taste for women and opium.

In his 1944 book Rehab, Vu Bang recalled a younger version of himself who preferred “death in vigor to life in disgrace.” He spent days and nights in ecstasy, carousing with fellow writers, countless escorts and the beautiful fellow addict he called his girlfriend.

The death of a cherished aunt inspired Bang to get clean in a lowly asylum. Years after rehab, he married a divorcee named Nguyen Thi Quy, who was seven years his senior.

Quy kept her addict husband sober on food. Whenever Bang felt a craving coming on, she took him out to discover a new street dish.

More than anything, though, she kept him happy at home.

The couple’s only son, Vu Hoang Tuan (now 80), described Quy as an elegant intellectual who quickly mastered the capitol’s cuisine.

“She never revealed where she learned to cook,” he said. “Yet, she knew everyone’s favorite and always insisted on cooking every aspect of a given dish herself.”

Tuan credits his mother for teaching Bang everything he knew about food.