Two planes collide on the tarmac of Toronto's Pearson Airport
An explosion caused by two planes colliding at Toronto's Pearson Airport worries passengers and delays flights.
Wandering dog on runway causes flight delay in northern Vietnam
The flight was 15 minutes behind schedule due to the incident in Dien Bien Province.
Chinese hacker group denies involvement in Vietnam airport cyber-attack
More than 100 flights from two major airports of Vietnam were delayed due to the incident on Friday.
July 30, 2016 | 10:24 pm GMT+7
Passengers stuck at Vietnam's major airports after cyber-attack
Each flight is delayed by up to 50 minutes.
July 29, 2016 | 11:12 pm GMT+7