Passengers stuck at Vietnam's major airports after cyber-attack

Droves of passengers were left stranded at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on Friday after authorities switched off the flight information screens and sound system in the wake of a major cyber-attack.

Many passengers at the two major airports panicked when flight information changed on screens and false information was seen at most check-in counters at 4 p.m. Friday. Screens displaying flight information at the two airports were seen containing distorted information about the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea.

The sound systems were also taken over. Authorities also realized that a strange message had been airing for about four minutes, and turned off the entire loudspeaker system.

Each flight from the two airports was delayed by 30 to 50 minutes.

