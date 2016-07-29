VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
News

Passengers stuck at Vietnam's major airports after cyber-attack

By VnExpress   July 29, 2016 | 11:12 pm GMT+7
Passengers stuck at Vietnam's major airports after cyber-attack
Passengers stranded at Noi Bai International Airport on Friday afternoon. Photo by VnExpress/Viet Dung

Each flight is delayed by up to 50 minutes.

Droves of passengers were left stranded at Noi Bai and Tan Son Nhat airports in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City on Friday after authorities switched off the flight information screens and sound system in the wake of a major cyber-attack.

Many passengers at the two major airports panicked when flight information changed on screens and false information was seen at most check-in counters at 4 p.m. Friday. Screens displaying flight information at the two airports were seen containing distorted information about the South China Sea, which Vietnam calls the East Sea.

The sound systems were also taken over. Authorities also realized that a strange message had been airing for about four minutes, and turned off the entire loudspeaker system.

Each flight from the two airports was delayed by 30 to 50 minutes.

Related news:

Vietnam's 2 major airports in chaos as flight info screens hacked

Tags: airport cyber-attack Tan Son Nhat Noi Bai flight delay
 
Read more
WWF calls for crack down on 'tiger farms'

WWF calls for crack down on 'tiger farms'

Ogilvy Vietnam gives back two Cannes Lions due to 'an error in judgment'

Ogilvy Vietnam gives back two Cannes Lions due to 'an error in judgment'

Formosa pays Vietnam first $250 mln fish death compensation

Formosa pays Vietnam first $250 mln fish death compensation

Vietnam Football Federation website hacked

Vietnam Football Federation website hacked

Is Vladimir Putin deliberately destabilizing US politics?

Is Vladimir Putin deliberately destabilizing US politics?

Cyber-terrorists attack flight info screens at Vietnam's 2 major airports

Cyber-terrorists attack flight info screens at Vietnam's 2 major airports

Amateur footage captures cyclone tearing down Vietnam street

Amateur footage captures cyclone tearing down Vietnam street

After Mirinae, another typhoon brews over South China Sea

After Mirinae, another typhoon brews over South China Sea

 
go to top